Herro accounted for seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and a steal in Miami's 96-80 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

It wasn't a surprise that the rookie didn't start, but it was alarming how poorly he shot against Los Angeles. After making two of his first three buckets, the 19-year-old went cold, missing his next five shots to finish 25 percent from the field. Herro's previous spot in the starting five is gone with the return of Jimmy Butler (foot), but he'll need to limit performances like these if he wants to be a valuable member of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.