Herro supplied 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Hawks.

It was a somewhat shaky return to action for the fourth-year guard, who had missed four of the last five games due to an Achilles issue. With Kyle Lowry (knee) still not 100 percent either, Herro could wind up seeing a bump in usage if he's able to stay in the lineup himself and regain his form. Prior to the Achilles injury surfacing in early January, Herro had been averaging 25.4 points, 5.4 boards, 5.1 assists, 4.6 threes and 1.4 steals over a 10-game stretch to close out December and head into the new year.