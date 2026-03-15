Herro provided 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to Orlando.

Herro somewhat salvaged his fantasy line by delivering decent numbers in categories like rebounds and assists, but the poor shooting display certainly affected Herro's game. This was Herro's return from a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, so perhaps there's some rust in Herro's game still. Herro has battled injuries all season long and has been limited to just 21 games so far in 2025-26.