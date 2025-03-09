Herro registered 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to the Bulls.

Herro has been filling out the stat sheet left and right over his last few contests, and he managed to build off the 22-point, six-rebound, seven-assist performance he notched against the Timberwolves on Friday in the first leg of this back-to-back set. Herro has surpassed the 20-point mark in all but one of his last six appearances, and he should remain one of the most reliable and productive offensive weapons for the Heat as long as he stays healthy.