Herro ended with 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and seven assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Spurs.

Herro led the Heat in scoring in this win over the Spurs and was deadly with his shot, both from inside the arc but also from three-point range. Herro also delivered a much-needed bounce-back performance, as he reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Jan. 19. He's averaging 17.7 points while shooting 46.8 percent from the field in his three games this month.