Herro limped off the floor with an apparent non-contact right knee injury in the closing seconds of Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Nets, Will Manso of Local 10 Miami reports.

Herro recorded 24 points (8-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during his time on the court, but the main focus of fantasy managers is how serious of an injury he might have suffered when he slipped awkwardly on the final play of the game. An update on Herro's status should arrive later Sunday or Monday, but for the time being, his availability is in question for the Heat's next game Tuesday in Oklahoma City.