Herro totaled 34 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-96 loss to the Pistons.

Herro shot efficiently from the field and reached the 30-point threshold for the first time since Oct. 29 against Sacramento. He's now recorded at least one steal in three straight matchups and is averaging 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games.