Herro (ankle), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Chicago, is targeting a return Monday against the Timberwolves or Wednesday against the Magic, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro continues to deal with a right ankle sprain that has sidelined him for multiple weeks, and he's been ramping up his work behind the scenes. While he'll remain sidelined for Saturday's rematch against the Bulls, he hopes to return sometime in the first half of next week.