Herro recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Kings.

The 16 combined boards and dimes were his highest total since Nov. 3, when the fifth-year guard came one assist short of his second career triple-double. Herro hasn't reached 20 points in six straight games, and he'll try to find another gear in February after averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.4 threes and 0.8 steals through 15 games in January.