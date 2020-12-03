The Heat informed Herro on Thursday that his $4 million team option for 2021-22 will be exercised, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami didn't have to think hard about whether to pick up Herro's third-year option after the 20-year-old seemingly established himself as a foundational piece for the organization at the NBA bubble in Orlando this summer. Over his 29 appearances with Miami after the season restarted in late July, Herro averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from downtown and 90.7 percent from the charity stripe. While it's unclear if Herro will unseat Duncan Robinson as a starter on the wing to begin 2020-21, he should be in store for a 30-minute role most nights even if he serves as a sixth man.