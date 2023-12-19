Herro chipped in 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Herro returned for the first time since Nov. 8 while dealing with a right ankle sprain, jumping right back into action as a starter while leading all Heat players in scoring along with a team-high-tying steals mark. Herro has tallied at least 25 points in five games this season, his first such performance since scoring 30 points Nov. 1 against Brooklyn.