Herro ended with 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 114-92 loss to the Pelicans.

Herro started for the Heat, a role that he could very well take ownership of comes the season proper. After a strong finish to last season, Herro has been the recipient of a lot of hype leading into fantasy drafts. While an element of this is warranted, it has certainly made it difficult to land him at a spot that might return value.