Herro (knee) will accompany Miami on its upcoming two-game road trip, which begins Friday in Oklahoma City, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a bruised left knee, though it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him sidelined for more than a game or two. The rookie should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder; if he's forced to sit out again, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones would represent candidates to see increased usage.