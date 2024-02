Herro (knee) is traveling with the team on their west coast trip, which begins with Monday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro had an injury scare on his left knee at the end of Friday's win over New Orleans. However, the 23-year-old guard appears to have avoided a serious injury, and his traveling with the team is a good sign of his availability against Sacramento.