Heat's Tyler Herro: Turns in dominant performance
Herro finished with 25 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in the Heat's 96-92 win over the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.
Herro blitzed the Magic to the tune of a game-high 25 points in Tuesday's win. He's now averaged 21.3 points , 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his last three games and looks every bit the part of a lottery pick. Although his efficiency shooting the ball hasn't been ideal, Herro has gotten to the line 20 times combined in those three contests, sinking 19 from the charity stripe.
