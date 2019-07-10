Herro finished with 25 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in the Heat's 96-92 win over the Magic in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Herro blitzed the Magic to the tune of a game-high 25 points in Tuesday's win. He's now averaged 21.3 points , 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his last three games and looks every bit the part of a lottery pick. Although his efficiency shooting the ball hasn't been ideal, Herro has gotten to the line 20 times combined in those three contests, sinking 19 from the charity stripe.

More News
Our Latest Stories