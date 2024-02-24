Herro appeared to suffer a hyperextended left knee late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 106-95 win over the Pelicans, but he downplayed the injury after the contest, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. "I think structurally everything was good," Herro said. "No major, even minor damage. I think everything is good. It kind of just scared me more than anything."

With the Heat clinging to a seven-point lead, Herro checked out of the game with 1:40 remaining after he slipped on the court while dribbling. He immediately went down and grabbed at his knee after slipping and was helped back to the locker room, where he would remain for the rest of the contest. Fortunately for Herro, he seems optimistic that he avoided anything serious, and he'll have until Monday to rest up before the Heat return to action in Sacramento. Before departing, Herro contributed 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes.