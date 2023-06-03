Herro (hand) is listed as out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Though there had been rumors swirling that Herro could come back for Game 2, it appears the guard will be held out at least one more game as he continues to recover from a hand surgery that stemmed from an injury dating back to the first round of the playoffs. Though it's unlikely, the Heat could still upgrade Herro prior to tipoff, making his status something to monitor for managers leading up to Sunday's 8:00 ET start.