Heat's Tyler Herro: Unavailable Sunday
Herro (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Herro was considered doubtful by coach Erik Spoelstra but was listed as out on the official injury report, leading to his third straight absence. The rookie first-round pick should be questionable for the second part of the back-to-back set Monday at Golden State.
