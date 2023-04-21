Herro underwent successful open reduction and internal fixation surgery on the third and fourth metacarpal of his right hand Friday and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

Herro suffered his hand injury in Game 1 against Milwaukee diving for a loose ball. With the NBA Finals starting June 1, it seems unlikely that the eighth-seed Heat would make a long enough run for Herro to see any more postseason action. Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo saw increased minutes in his absence in Game 2.