Herro (hand) remains day-to-day and hasn't been cleared for game action yet, but Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said the shooting guard will go through another full-contact workout Tuesday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Herro has been participating in all portions of Miami's practices recently, but he was still experiencing soreness and swelling in his surgically repaired right hand as of Monday. There's been conflicting reports surrounding his potential availability since the Finals began, but there hasn't been anything definitive saying he's close to being cleared for game action. The Heat will have to release their initial injury report for Game 3 sometime Tuesday afternoon, but Herro's official availability presumably won't be known until a few hours ahead of Wednesday's 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.