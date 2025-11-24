Herro (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Mavericks.

After undergoing left ankle surgery Sept. 19, Herro will make his season debut and is in the starting five against the Mavericks. The star guard is coming off a career-best year in 2024-25, during which he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances. Herro's return will likely result in fewer minutes for Dru Smith.