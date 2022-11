Herro (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro will miss another game due to a sprained ankle and joins a slew of Heat players already listed out for Sunday. However, with Sunday being the first leg of a back-to-back set, Herro's absence may be precautionary. Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent (knee) will take on the bulk of the backcourt minutes for Miami on Sunday.