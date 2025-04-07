Herro (thigh) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing Saturday's game against the Bucks with a right thigh contusion, the All-Star guard will return Monday and should be able to handle his normal workload. With Bam Adebayo (back) not playing, Herro should see a boost in usage against Philadelphia. Over his last seven outings, Herro has averaged 28.9 points, 5.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes while shooting a scorching 48.8 percent from downtown.