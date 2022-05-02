Herro (illness) will be available for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Herro missed a practice last week due to a non-COVID illness, and while he was able to go through sessions Saturday and Sunday, the Heat opted to keep him on the injury report. With Monday's Game 1 tip less than two hours away, Herro has now been removed from the report along with Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris. Miami will still be without Kyle Lowry (hamstring), however.