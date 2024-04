Herro (foot) will play Friday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro will make his return following a 20-game absence due to right foot medial tendinitis, but he's expected to operate off the bench and be limited against Houston, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Across 38 appearances this season, Herro has averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.