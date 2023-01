Herro (back) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro missed Friday's win over the Suns due to back spasms, but he's been cleared for action and will presumably draw another start Sunday. Before his absence, Herro had scored at least 20 points in 12 of his previous 17 contests, averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals during that stretch.