Herro (migraine) will play Tuesday against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Herro has been upgraded from probable to available and will play after being a late scratch ahead of Sunday's loss to the Clippers. It's been a struggle for Herro since the Terry Rozier addition, averaging just 16.1 points on 38.3 percent shooting over his last seven appearances.