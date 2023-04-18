Herro (hand) said Tuesday that his surgery is Friday, and he expects to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro broke the middle and ring fingers on his right hand while diving for a loose ball right before halftime of Sunday's Game 1 win over Milwaukee. Per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, head coach Erik Spoelstra has already ruled the dynamic shooting guard out for the remainder of the playoffs, but given Herro's timetable, he may have a chance to return if Miami advances to the NBA Finals. Either way, Herro should be able to resume basketball activities this summer and should be full go for next season. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo are the primary candidates for increased run with Herro out of the picture.