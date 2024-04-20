Herro accumulated 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Play-In Game victory over the Bulls.

Herro was the star of the show in this one, and while he didn't have a great shooting night by any means, he had a more controlled approach after knocking down nine of 27 attempts from the field Tuesday against the 76ers. The Kentucky product did much more than score in the win, falling just one assist shy of a triple-double. The Heat will need more performances like this from Herro heading into the team's opening-round series against the Celtics.