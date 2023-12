Herro (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.

Herro has missed the last month due to a right ankle sprain and appears to be making some progress in his recovery since he got some shots up last week. However, there hasn't been an indication that he's been cleared for full-contact practices and is unlikely to be in the mix to return to game action until that occurs. Duncan Robinson (groin) should continue to handle an increased role for as long as Herro is sidelined.