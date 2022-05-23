Herro (groin) won't play Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Herro was listed as questionable after departing Game 3, and his groin is still bothering him to the point that he'll be held out as the Heat play their fourth game in a seven-day span. Prior to sustaining the injury, Herro struggled through Game 3, finishing with eight points on just 4-of-15 shooting in 20 minutes of action. Hayes adds that Herro is hoping that resting the hamstring Monday will enable him to return for Wednesday's Game 5 back in Miami. On a more positive note for Miami, both Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Jimmy Butler (knee) are on track to be available for Game 4.