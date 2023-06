Herro (hand) has been ruled out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets on Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro remains sidelined as he recovers from his right-hand surgery on April 21 despite some optimism surrounding a potential return. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Herro is yet to be cleared to play, so the 23-year-old may not be able to return even if Miami avoids elimination in Game 5.