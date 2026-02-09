This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Tyler Herro: Won't play Monday
Herro (ribs) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Herro's absence with an injury to his ribs appears to have no end in sight. His last chance to return before the All-Star break comes Wednesday in New Orleans, but Herro should be deemed doubtful for that contest.