Herro (foot) will not play in Monday's game against Houston due to a sore right foot.

Herro has been playing through the issue for the last few games, and it may explain why he's been mired in a major offensive slump. Over the last three games, Herro has totaled just 18 points on 7-of-30 shooting, including 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. His next chance to play will come Wednesday when the Heat travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.