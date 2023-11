Herro (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro shed his walking boot last week but hasn't yet been cleared to return to game action. He's been dealing with a Grade 2 ankle sprain since early November, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to get back on the court. Once his ankle is healed, the 23-year-old will presumably need to work on his conditioning.