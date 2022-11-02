Herro (eye) is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

An eye contusion will keep Herro out for the second half, and he'll finish the game with two points, one assist, one rebound, one steal and one block in 10 minutes. The Heat play again Wednesday, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he's unavailable against the Kings. If that's the case, more minutes could be in store for Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.