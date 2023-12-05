Herro (ankle) won't travel to Toronto for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro hasn't played since spraining his right ankle Nov. 8 versus Memphis. He was spotted getting shots up last week and is due for another evaluation soon. However, until he's cleared for full-contact practices, Herro can be considered doubtful, at best. Duncan Robinson has thrived as a starter in Herro's absence and should continue getting plenty of looks on a nightly basis.