Play

Heat's Tyler Johnson: 14 points off bench in preseason debut

Johnson scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) in the Heat's preseason opener against the Hawks.

Johnson needed only 17 minutes to rack up his team-high 14 points, though he did commit four turnovers in the process. Expect Johnson to again fill a key role off the bench after averaging career-best numbers almost across the board last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball