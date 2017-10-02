Heat's Tyler Johnson: 14 points off bench in preseason debut
Johnson scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT) in the Heat's preseason opener against the Hawks.
Johnson needed only 17 minutes to rack up his team-high 14 points, though he did commit four turnovers in the process. Expect Johnson to again fill a key role off the bench after averaging career-best numbers almost across the board last season.
