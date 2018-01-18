Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ankle sprain confirmed, out Friday

Johnson saw a second specialist Thursday to address his ankle injury, who agreed with the initial diagnosis of a sprain, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. He will not play Friday against the Nets.

The Heat noted that the visit was simply precautionary and, considering the confirmation of a sprained ankle, Johnson should be considered day-to-day following Friday's contest. In his absence Wednesday, Derrick Jones saw 22 minutes and drew the start, while Justise Winslow garnered 27 minutes of run.

