Heat's Tyler Johnson: Available Friday
Johnson (illness) is available to play Friday against the Pistons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson participated in morning shootaround Friday and has reportedly recovered from his recent illness, making him available to play in the matchup versus Detroit. In addition, the Fresno State product may be in line for more minutes Friday due to teammates Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson, who are both questionable, coming down with the bug over the trip to Detroit.
