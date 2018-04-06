Heat's Tyler Johnson: Back in starting five Friday

Johnson will re-join the starting five for Friday's contest against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With the team dealing with some injuries during their most recent contest, coach Erik Spoelstra opted to switch up the starting five, which resulted in Johnson heading to the bench. But, with the team more healthy this time around, he'll re-join the starting lineup. As a result, Rodney McGruder will head back to the pine.