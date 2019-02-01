Heat's Tyler Johnson: Back in starting lineup

Johnson will replace Wayne Ellington in the starting lineup Friday against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson returned from a calf injury Wednesday against the Bulls, coming off the bench and playing 28 minutes. In his most recent five starts, Johnson has averaged 16.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 boards across 32.4 minutes.

