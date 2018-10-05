Heat's Tyler Johnson: Battling migraine, still expected to play

Johnson missed shootaround with a migraine but is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There appears to be little concern regarding Johnson's migraine, but his status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip-off. Johnson is coming off a rough performance against the Hornets on Tuesday, as he scored just four points on 1-of-7 shooting in 23 minutes.