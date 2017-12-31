Heat's Tyler Johnson: Blows up for 31 points

Johnson finished with 31 points (12-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 victory over the Magic.

Johnson was on fire Saturday, going off for a season-high 31 points in the come from behind victory. He lad the comeback in the third quarter, scoring 20 of his 31 points in that period alone. He is going through a nice period at the moment having scored in double-figures in five straight games. He will continue to be a bench player but with the number of injuries the Heat have, he is almost guaranteed 25+ minutes on a nightly basis.