Heat's Tyler Johnson: Cleared to play
Johnson (hip) will play Friday against the Grizzlies.
Johnson was listed as probable on Miami's injury report, so it's no surprise that he's been given the green light. He's missed seven of his team's last 10 games due to injury but could be in line for more playing time Friday with Dwayne Wade out because of general soreness.
