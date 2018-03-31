Heat's Tyler Johnson: Cleared to play Saturday
Johnson (ankle) will play Saturday against the Nets.
Johnson sprained his ankle during Thursday's game against Chicago, but the day off apparently was enough for him to heal. Over his past seven healthy appearances, the fourth-year guard is averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from distance.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Probable Saturday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will not return Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Heads to locker room with ankle injury•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Dealing with migraine, expected to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...