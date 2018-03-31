Heat's Tyler Johnson: Cleared to play Saturday

Johnson (ankle) will play Saturday against the Nets.

Johnson sprained his ankle during Thursday's game against Chicago, but the day off apparently was enough for him to heal. Over his past seven healthy appearances, the fourth-year guard is averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from distance.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories