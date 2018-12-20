Heat's Tyler Johnson: Cleared to play Thursday

Johnson (migraine) will play Thursday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson missed Wednesday's practice due to a migraine, but the issue has subsided prior to Thursday's contest. Over the past three games, he's averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.

