Heat's Tyler Johnson: Cleared to play Thursday
Johnson (migraine) will play Thursday against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson missed Wednesday's practice due to a migraine, but the issue has subsided prior to Thursday's contest. Over the past three games, he's averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.
