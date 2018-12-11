Heat's Tyler Johnson: Cleared to play
Johnson (hip) will be available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Johnson will be available off the bench after being listed as probable on Miami's injury report leading up to Monday's contest. He's averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 19 games so far this year.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...