Heat's Tyler Johnson: Cleared to play

Johnson (hip) will be available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Johnson will be available off the bench after being listed as probable on Miami's injury report leading up to Monday's contest. He's averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 19 games so far this year.

