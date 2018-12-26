Heat's Tyler Johnson: Coming off bench Wednesday

Johnson will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Johnson was thrust into the starting lineup with Rodney McGruder out sick, and he took full advantage, scoring 25 points across 28 minutes in a win over the Magic. With McGruder back in the lineup Wednesday, Johnson will head back to being a reserve, but his given how well he has played recently, Johnson will likely start seeing more minutes off the bench.

