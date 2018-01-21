Heat's Tyler Johnson: Considered questionable for Monday

Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle, though it's encouraging that he's not being ruled out a day in advance. His availability for Monday's morning shootaround should be a good indicator if Johnson will ultimately take the court, so look for another update after that session. If he were to return, that would likely mean a few less minutes for guys like Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington.

