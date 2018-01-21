Heat's Tyler Johnson: Considered questionable for Monday
Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle, though it's encouraging that he's not being ruled out a day in advance. His availability for Monday's morning shootaround should be a good indicator if Johnson will ultimately take the court, so look for another update after that session. If he were to return, that would likely mean a few less minutes for guys like Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Out again Saturday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ankle sprain confirmed, out Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Set to see specialist Thursday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: X-ray on ankle comes back clean•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...